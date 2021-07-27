NEW LOCAL OWNERSHIP COMING TO KOZI AM/FM & KZAL/Z-COUNTRY

ICICLE BROADCASTING ANNOUNCES SALE OF THREE RADIO STATIONS TO CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP

Partnership of media and marketing professionals anticipated to own and operate KOZI AM, FM and KZAL by Fall 2021

Chelan, Wash. – July 23, 2021 – Icicle Broadcasting Company announces the sale of three of its radio stations, including KOZI AM and FM and KZAL “Z-Country,” to the Chelan Valley Media Group. “Community Radio,” KOZI has been on the air for 60 years and was owned by Harriet Bullitt, Principal Owner of Icicle Broadcasting Company. Icicle Broadcasting will continue to own and operate KOHO 101.1 ‘Hometown Radio’ for the Wenatchee Valley from Leavenworth to Wenatchee.

Chelan Valley Media Group is a partnership made up of Allan Mayer, Karen Heric and Matt Peters of Manson, and Melissa Durfee Davis of Seattle. All are former Seattle-area media and marketing professionals with ties to the Chelan Valley, who are eager to serve the market with Country Music on Z-Country and Community Radio on KOZI AM and FM.

The sale is expected to close upon FCC approval this fall, at which time Karen Heric will take over as president and general manager. Heric brings 35 years of media expertise to the role, holding positions on all sides of the airwaves at leading Northwest media and marketing organizations like KING 5, GreenRubino, iHeartRadio and Root Sports.

Allan Mayer has a 30-year background in marketing management and previous experience as a radio news, sports and talk show announcer. He currently serves as a board member of the Seven Acres Foundation, developers of the future Community Center at Lake Chelan. Melissa Durfee Davis, former director of media for GreenRubino and DNA/Seattle will be an integral part of developing strategy for the stations and their websites. Matt Peters has an extensive background in business and finance after serving 40 years with Bank of America in global vendor risk management. Matt also supports the local community as a tennis coach with Chelan High School. He will provide direction with operations and finance.

The team seeks to increase community involvement, promotional opportunities and serve the retail businesses in the Chelan, Manson, Pateros, and Brewster areas. Most importantly, they will continue to deliver local news, music, community stories and relevant valley information, including the popular “2nd Cup of Coffee” morning feature with Jeff Conwell.

“We look forward to continuing Harriet Bullitt’s legacy of local ownership and dedication to the people of the Chelan Valley” said Karen Heric, president and general manager for the station group. “Community media is more important than ever, and we are honored with this opportunity to share the news and create connections within this special place.”

“I’m very pleased we were able to find local buyers for KOZI AM/FM and KZAL. The Chelan Valley Media Group shares my vision to keep local radio in the hands of local ownership in order to better serve our communities,” said Harriet Bullitt

KOZI AM and FM can be found streaming at www.kozi.com, and at 1230 AM, 93.5FM or 100.9FM, 103.1FM in Manson, Brewster, Pateros and Methow and on Facebook @KOZICommunityRadio. KZAL can be found streaming at www.zcountry947.com, 94.7 FM and on Facebook @ZCountry947. For advertising opportunities, please contact the station for information at 509-682-4033.