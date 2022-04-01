New Lake Chelan School Superintendent Named

The Lake Chelan School Board has named a new superintendent, and it shouldn’t be much of a surprise – the board has selected Brad Wilson to replace Barry DePaoli, who retires at the end of June.

We say it wasn’t much of a surprise, because Wilson had to be the local favorite – he’s been the principal at Lake Chelan High School for the past six years, and before that spent three years as Chelan Middle School principal. Wilson was in the news back in February, named Washington State High School Principal of the Year for 2022 by the Association of Washington School Principals. The board will now work with Wilson over the next few days to negotiate a contract, and final contract approval will be at the April 12th board meeting.

Also in the running for superintendent was John Belcher, currently Principal of Mount Si High School, and onetime Omak High School Principal. Both Belcher and Wilson were interviewed by the board, and community forums were held earlier this week.