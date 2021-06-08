New Judge Appointed

A new judge will be taking over on the Chelan County Superior Court bench Next month.

Robert Jourdan has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Judge Lesley Allan, who is retiring on June 30, after serving over 23 years on the bench. In a statement, the governor called Jourdan an outstanding attorney with a real depth of experience in criminal law.

Jourdan is a career public defender, working the last two years in Wenatchee for the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County. Before that, he spent 17 years with the Defender Association and King County Department of Public Defense in Seattle.

Jourdan helped judge the YMCA Mock Trial Chelan County tournament. He also is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Eastmont Youth Baseball.

Jourdan earned his bachelor’s degree from National American University in Rapid City, South Dakota. He earned his law degree at Gonzaga University. His first day on the bench will be July 1st.