New Housing Planned For Entiat

A new affordable housing development is on the horizon for Entiat.

A $15.1 million tax credit deal is expected to pave the way for Mountain View Family Housing, a 12-building affordable community on the site of a former orchard.

The development will eventually include 65 affordable homes, 52 of which will be set aside specifically for local farmworkers.

Rents will range from $376 a month for a one-bedroom apartment to $991 for a four-bedroom, for residents earning a maximum of 30 percent, 40percent or 50 percent of the area median income.