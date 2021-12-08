[12/7/21] New Hospital Interim CEO Hired
Lake Chelan Health has appointed a new interim CEO. At their last board meeting Tuesday, the board singed a contract to hire Emmett Schuster to take over on January 19th. Lake Chelan Health Board Chair Mary Murphy says Schuster has experience in running rural health care facilities:
Murphy adds that Schuster can also give them a hand in selecting a permanent CEO:
With Schuster coming on board, temporary part-time CEO Cheryl Cornwell will go back to being full-time Chief Financial Officer. All these moves came as a result of George Rohrich’s resignation back in October.