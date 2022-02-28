New Hospital Construction Update

Construction is progressing on the new hospital near Walmart, and attention is now turning to how to move into the new hospital when the time comes. Lake Chelan Health Board Chairperson Mary Murphy:

Meanwhile, the contractor of the new hospital has had trouble getting fasteners for the new roof, and the hospital board held a special meeting last week to find a solution:

As for elsewhere on the construction, much of the electronics has been installed, the murses stations are going in, contractors are watching the moisture levels very closely before the sheet rock goes up, which is why the roof and its fasteners are so important. Interim Lake Chelan Health Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shuster says the move into the new hospital won’t take place all at once, but will be gradual.