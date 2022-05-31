New Hospital Coming Along

Monday November 7th is the date Lake Chelan Health expects to bring the first patient into the new hospital on Apple Blossom Way. That’s the word from Hospital CEO Aaron Edwards, who says the construction and installation of facilities at the new hospital is coming along at a good pace:

Meanwhile, hospitals and health care facilities need staffing, and Edwards says Lake Chelan Health has been hit with a worker shortage along with facilities across the country:

Lake Chelan Health is also getting ready to ask you what you think about health care in the valley; Edwards says the Community Health Care Needs Survey will be available in many ways, at the hospital and the express care facility, on the Lake Chelan Health website, and they will also conduct a telephone survey, he says that should be released sometime in June.