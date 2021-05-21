New Fire Equipment

Some new equipment for Chelan Fire and Rescue. The district has obtained two military cargo trucks known as M-1083s, and has outfitted them as sort-of one man firefighting units. Chief Mark Donnell says these trucks are more nimble than normal firefighting apparatus:

Chief Donnell says while the M-1083s are kind of a “first responder,” they’re no substitute for a full-size firefighting crew:

The first M-1083 was acquired last year through the State Department of Natural Resources, and was converted for about 35-thousand dollars, and another M-1083 was acquired from Utah recently with another DNR grant, and will be retrofitted with equipment from two other apparatus for a cost of under 30-thousand dollars.