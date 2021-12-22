[12/22/21] New Features At Rocky Reach Discovery Center

Posted in Public Utility, Recreation

If you’re enjoying the holiday break with family or friends and looking for something to do, Chelan County PUD has an idea: take a drive down to Rocky Reach Dam and spend some time at the newly reopened Discovery Center. It’s now open year-round, and after a 7-million dollar remodeling, it has plenty of new exhibits over four floors. Visitor Services Director Kristin Lodge says a new feature, introduced this week, is a power app that offers three experiences through augmented reality:

Guests can download the app on their smartphone or tablet using the Discovery Center’s free wifi, or can borrow a tablet from one of the Center’s tour guides. The Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 to 5, although they will be closed the next two Saturdays for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Best of all – it’s free.