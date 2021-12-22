New Features At Rocky Reach Discovery Center

If you’re enjoying the holiday break with family or friends and looking for something to do, Chelan County PUD has an idea: take a drive down to Rocky Reach Dam and spend some time at the newly reopened Discovery Center. It’s now open year-round, and after a 7-million dollar remodeling, it has plenty of new exhibits over four floors. Visitor Services Director Kristin Lodge says a new feature, introduced this week, is a power app that offers three experiences through augmented reality:

Guests can download the app on their smartphone or tablet using the Discovery Center’s free wifi, or can borrow a tablet from one of the Center’s tour guides. The Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 to 5, although they will be closed the next two Saturdays for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Best of all – it’s free.