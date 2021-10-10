New Executive Director For Housing Trust

The Chelan Valley Housing Trust has a new Executive Director. Steve Wilkerson has decades of experience in housing issues, and although he has worked in Washington State in the past, comes to the Housing Trust from Kansas, where he says the housing issues were different than they are here:

But when Wilkerson’s wife was hired as the new safety director at the Chelan County PUD, Wilkerson says he wanted to stay in the non-profit world, and outgoing Housing Trust was making plans to replace its retiring Executive Director Mike Cooney :

Wilkerson says he wants to continue on the path Cooney has set:

Wilkerson’s first day as Housing Trust Executive Director was Monday.