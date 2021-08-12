New COVID Numbers

About a month ago, Chelan and Douglas Counties had a COVID case rate below 100 per 100-thousand residents. It’s not that low anymore; the latest numbers from the Chelan Douglas Health District puts it at 406 per hundred thousand for the two weeks ending Tuesday. CDHD Administrator Luke Davies:

Confluence Health reports 26 COVID cases in the hospital, five of them critical in the ICU as of Tuesday. Of the 26 individuals, 22 are unvaccinated. So Davies repeats the message that was put out as a regional public health advisory last week:

Davies says that vaccinations have increased in the last two weeks from 400 per week to around 700 per week . . .