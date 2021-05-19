New County Prosecutor Appointed

Chelan County Commissioners have decided on a new prosecutor.

Doug Shae is retiring as county prosecutor at the end of the month; at Tuesday night’s Manson Community Council virtual meeting, Commissioner Tiffany Gering announced Shae’s replacement:

Also taking part in the meeting was Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, who had good words to say about Sealby:

Sealby was one of three nominations sent to the commission by the County’s Republican Central Committee. He takes over for Shae June 1.