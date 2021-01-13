New Chelan County Commissioner Involved in Crash

New Chelan County Commissioner, Tiffany Gering, was involved in an injury accident when her SUV left the road Tuesday morning in Chelan striking a tree.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Reinfeld, Chief of Special Operations, says the Chevy Suburban driven by Gering left the road at 6:44 AM while traveling on the 200 block of Wilson Street. He says the crash was caused by icy condition that were so severe, when a deputy put his vehicle in park, the vehicle actually started to slide a bit.

Gering sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, where she was later released.