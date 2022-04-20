New CEO At Lake Chelan Health

The changing of the guard at Lake Chelan Health happened on Monday. That’s when Aaron Edwards took over as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Interim CEO Emmett Shuster, who took over for Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Cornwell, who was temporary part-time CEO in the wake of George Rohrich’s resignation back in October. Lake Chelan Health Communications Manage Augustine Benegas says Edwards brings a lot of experience to the job:

Edwards will be a guest next week on KOZI’s “Community Connection,”

In the meantime, get ready to let your thoughts be known about health care in the area. Lake Chelan Health is doing a Community Health Needs Assessment, Benegas says this is required through the Affordable Care Act:

Benegas says it will be a good way to find out where the area stands healthcare-wise, post-COVID. Lake Chelan Health will be working with a consultant who has done Community Health Needs Assessments before.