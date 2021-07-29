New CDHD COVID Numbers

Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and local hospitalizations due to the emergent Delta variant. As of July 27, a total of 17 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Local cases in the last 14 days have increased from 120 cases to 170 cases per 100,000 population.

CDHD recommends that people continue to wear a mask and socially distance indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to avoid public settings as much as possible and seek safer alternatives like order take-out, exercise outdoors and work from home.

In addition, CDHD asks that residents limit activities that can potentially expose you or your family to COVID-19 and its variants. For example, avoid large gatherings and postpone travel. If you are unvaccinated and exposed to someone with COVID-19, please follow the standard guidance: isolate at home, monitor your symptoms, get tested and quarantine if necessary.