Murder-Suicide

It was an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday inside a residence on Apple Acres Road. A statement from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports that a mother and son are dead.

The victims have been identified as Lynndelle Burkhart and Cole Robison, mother and son respectively, both of whom lived in the same residence and were located in a bedroom. Both died from gun shot wounds. The incident was reported by a family member who arrived at the residence, saw the victims and called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and are not actively pursuing any suspects, nor do they believe there is a threat to the public.