More Security At Eastmont Schools

We’ve talked a bit last week about school security in the wake of last Tuesday’s school shootings in Texas; in East Wenatchee, police will be increasing their presence at Eastmont schools through June 10th, the last day of school there.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says his office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will have what he called “a significantly increased presence” at the schools. Last Monday, the day prior to the Texas shootings, an Eastmont Junior High student was arrested after allegedly making social media threats to cause harm at the school. Police say the student, who faces felony harassment charges, included a picture of a gun with the threat.

Johnson says Eastmont’s School Resource Officer, Officer Ivy Jacobson, is normally tied up most of the time responding to calls at Eastmont High, Eastmont Junior High and Sterling Junior High, so other officers will spend more of their discretionary time at the remaining buildings.