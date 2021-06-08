More On PUD GM Survey

We told you last week about a survey the PUD would like you to fill out in regards to their search for a new General Manager to replace the departing Steve Wright. PUD Commission Chair Randy Smith says what you tell the PUD will play a role in what they look for in a new GM:

Smith says one of Steve Wright’s legacies is in upping the level of public participation and input in what is their utility system:

The online survey is available at chelanpud.org/survey; it’s available to all Chelan County residents through June 15th.