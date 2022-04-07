More On Monday’s Fatal Accident On McNeil Canyon Road

Now we can tell you more about that accident on McNeil Canyon Road that killed a 57-year-old Spokane man when his semi-truck towing a flatbed trailer rolled over on its top late Monday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said speed into a curve down the steep roadway and possible equipment problems likely led to the accident that killed Daniel Herberer.

Douglas County Fire District 4 reports that first responders found the semi upside-down with heavy damage to the cab and its brakes on fire.

Herberer had to be extricated from the semi.

Firefighters were able to contain the diesel and oil that leaked from the semi at the scene. The semi was hauling bags of fertilizer.

Traffic on McNeil Canyon Road between Mansfield and the Beebe Bridge was shut down for most of the afternoon.

Morris said the Washington State Patrol is doing a check on the semi’s brakes as the investigation into the wreck continues.