More On Manson Christmas Standoff

More information now on the standoff in Manson Saturday afternoon where a man had pointed a handgun at people, first in Entiat, then at Mill Bay Casino. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett recapped how they decided to take 42-year-old Jimmy Madrid into custody. Burnett said aside from the protocols and procedures they put into place once threats with a firearm are made, they did a risk analysis:

That came after a standoff which lasted more than two hours, Madrid was booked into the Chelan County Jail charged with first degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.