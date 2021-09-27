More On COVID At Lake Chelan Health

Last week, we told you that Lake Chelan Health is getting maxed out with new COVID cases, as are most hospitals in the state. All the new cases aren’t causing any changes in the hospital’s policies relating to COVID, according to Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Agustin Benegas:

Another effect of the increased number of cases in the area is the impact on COVID testing at Lake Chelan Express Care:

Benegas says there’s no tests for work, travel, or school being done; and suggests that if you feel you’ve been exposed to COVID but you have no symptoms, to stay home and self monitor yourself for potential symptoms.