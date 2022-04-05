More Money For Community Center

More money is coming for construction of the Community Center at Lake Chelan, this time from the Feds. The Seven Acres Foundation, developers of the Center, was recently named the recipient of a Federal Direct Spending Award. This award comes in the form of $900,000 for the ongoing development of the Community Center at Lake Chelan to assist with the costs of building, future jobs, and overall completion.

Through what is known as Congressionally Directed Spending, Senator Patty Murray secured financial assistance for this development by advocating for the funding of local projects in central Washington. Representatives of The Seven Acres Foundation met with Congressional representatives who listened to the goals and vision of The Community Center and decided that the project was essential to the Chelan Valley, particularly to serve families, youth, and the underserved.

The Seven Acres Foundation still is fundraising for the Community Center at Lake Chelan due to unprecedented increases in construction costs. Land acquisition, architectural planning and engineering are complete and most of the concrete has now been poured. The foundation hopes construction to be complete next January.