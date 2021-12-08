Money Coming To Lake Chelan Health

Lake Chelan Health is in line to receive several big chunks of money. Chief Financial Officer and Current Interim Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Cornwell says one of those chunks will come from Medicare:

Another chunk of COVID money will be coming along as well, Cornwell says that is always in flux and the hospital is waiting to hear how much of that money will be coming along. Also, Cornwell says Guild B presented the hospital board last week with a check for five thousand dollars:

And speaking of the new hospital under construction, Cornwell says it’s on time and on budget; she says work is centering on connecting water piping, conduit installation, door and wall framing, and finishing the roof so work can continue inside during the winter.