Missing Peshastin Man Found

A 78 year old Peshastin man was located on the French Creek trail in the Icicle Drainage. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett reports the man was reported missing on Monday, August 16th after he didn’t return home from fishing on Sunday the 15th.

Searchers worked all week attempting to locate the missing man.

On Friday, a group of hikers located the man on the trail and flagged down a search team

in the area who were returning to the Search and Rescue base. They were approximately 2-1/4 miles in from the trailhead. The man was dehydrated but was still able to walk. It was determined on scene however, he would need to be littered out the remainder of the way.

After interviewing the man, searchers were able to determine he hiked in on Sunday morning

and went up the French Ridge trail off of French Creek. At some point, he lost the trail and started

working his way down off trail. He located the creek and was able to catch and eat some fish.

Throughout the week searchers from several different agencies helped in the search. Chelan

County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Deputies, CCSO Swiftwater Rescue Deputies and Volunteers, Chelan County Volunteer SAR, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, as well as folks from Kittitas, Okanogan, Spokane, King, and Snohomish Counties, as well as spontaneous volunteers including family members all participated in the search. The hikers who located the man volunteered to assist with the litter carry-out.