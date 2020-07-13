Mike Steele talking with Olympia regarding live music restrictions

Last week, Governor Inslee announced additional clarifications for restaurants and taverns during the state’s safe start recovery plan. Under that guidance, bar-style seating and live music are prohibited until a county reaches phase four.

The announcement caused confusion for owners of area businesses that offer outdoor entertainment, and Lake Chelan Chamber director and state representative Mike Steel says he’s working to get answers from Olympia. AUDIO: 1:03