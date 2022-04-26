Microsoft Coming To Chelan County

Also at today’s (Tuesday) Port Commission meeting, they will likely authorize the Port of Chelan County to sell 72.5 acres of property in Malaga to Microsoft. Port Executive Director Jim Kuntz calls it a historic project:

Kuntz says he’s been negotiating with Microsoft over the past year. The port has been acquiring property in Malaga over the past couple of years, and will sell that property to Microsoft. Kuntz says having Microsoft come to Chelan County makes quite a statement:

Kuntz says the property they’ll be selling to Microsoft is located near the idled Alcoa Wenatchee Works plant. As for that property, Kuntz says the Port is not involved in the sale of the Alcoa plant, and has no word on who, if anyone, Alcoa is talking to to redevelop that property.