Methow will be holding an online community forum about the Climate Action Plan for the Methow Watershed.

On December 10th, from 5-7pm, Resilient Methow will be holding an online community forum about the Climate Action Plan for the Methow Watershed. The plan includes recommendations on how our valley community can reduce its carbon footprint, and strategies that individuals, organizations, and governments can take to prepare and adapt as our climate continues to change.

This online forum will be an opportunity to learn how the plan, as well as how the greater Methow community can get involved in its implementation.

Speakers will include the Mayors of Pateros, Twisp, and Winthrop, representatives from the Colville Tribe, local non-profit and business leaders, and youth that are concerned about the climate.

To register for this online event and learn more about Resilient Methow, visit www.resilientmethow.org

RECAP/DETAILS:

Event Title: Building a Resilient Methow – A Climate Action Plan for the Methow Watershed

Date: Thursday, December 10th

Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00pm PST

Where: Zoom

Intended audience: Anyone and everyone that lives, visits, is connected to and/or cares about the future Methow Watershed (Mazama to Pateros).