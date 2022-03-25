Methow Resignations

A couple of resignations in the Methow to tell you about:

Jason Paulson is stepping down as executive director of the Methow Conservancy, a position he’s held for 16 years. Under his leadership, the Conservancy carried out the “Imagine the Methow” campaign, which raised more than 20 million dollars for new land conservation projects in the Methow Valley. Paulson will be taking a full time trustee position with the Campion Advocacy Fund, where he will work with staff on regional and national conservation, homelessness and affordable housing. Paulson will be replaced on the Methow Conservancy by Associate Director Sarah Brooks.

Also resigning is Missi Smith, the Executive Director of the Merc Playhouse, she’s leaving in July. Smith has been at the helm of the Merc since 2014, during the COVID shutdown, Smith and the Merc board of directors undertook an assessment of the building and property, upgraded many aspects of the theater, including new seating and ticket windows. Smith has no plans right now, meanwhile, the Merc board is looking for a new executive director, to start this summer.