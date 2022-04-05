Methow Housing Trust Starts Campaign

The Methow Housing Trust has launched the public phase of a capital fundraising campaign aimed at accelerating the organization’s mission of providing a range of affordable housing options for valley residents.

The “Build Belonging” campaign will continue through Memorial Day weekend. Housing Trust Executive Director Danica Ready said while the organization has been able to build homes in several valley neighborhoods the past few years, the need for a more-substantial financial foundation has been clear if expansion is to continue.

The “quiet” part of the capital campaign has been going on for several months, as the Housing Trust privately solicited the support of about 50 so-called “foundational” donors who contributed funds to launch the effort.

Ready said the Housing Trust did not set a goal for donations, and is instead is looking to the community to demonstrate its spontaneous support for the organization’s efforts.

Ready says the area’s housing crisis has become a crescendo, and the Housing Trust wants to double production. A major incentive to be supported by the capital campaign is land acquisition. Ready said that the Housing Trust will look at property options throughout the valley, but the availability of water is a major consideration — which is why most of the organization’s building has taken place in Twisp and Winthrop so far. Other property in Twisp is currently under consideration.

Thanks to the Housing Trust’s partnership with the Housing Authority of Okanogan County, about 80 permanently affordable housing units (including rentals in a partnership with the Housing Authority) will be added to the local housing stock over the next five years, counting those already completed. Currently there are more than 50 qualified households waiting for a Housing Trust home, and the wait-pool grows an average 10-15 families per year.

Capital campaign proceeds will also be used to leverage partnerships in the community, such as that with the Housing Authority.

To learn more about contributing to the Methow Housing Trust capital campaign, visit www.methowhousingtrust.org/build-belonging.