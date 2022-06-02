Memorial Day Wrapup

You can thank Mother Nature for an uneventful Memorial Day weekend from a law enforcement perspective. That’s the word from Chief Chris Foreman of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office:

And on Lake Chelan, Foreman says Marine Patrol had a couple of days with not much to do:

But one thing law enforcement is dealing with – not only here, but statewide – is where drivers are not pulling over and stopping when directed to. Between January 1 to May 17 of this year, the State Patrol logged 934 failure-to-yield incidents. Foreman says Sheriff’s Deputies are seeing it, too; indeed, he says it’s due to House Bill 1054, which passed the legislature last year: