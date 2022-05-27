Memorial Day Travel

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is just about here, and along with it comes the annual message from the Washington State Department of Transportation to be careful, and to be prepared for a lot of traffic if you’re going to be on the highways this weekend. DOT Regional Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack:

The DOT has made tables of when you can expect the most traffic on the major highways, and have put them on their website, wsdot-dot-wa-dot-gov-slash-travel:

Also, Loebsack says that work on the Beebe Bridge, which has been underway since earlier this month, has been extended another week, crews doing the bridge patching project found there was much more work that needed to be done; Loebsack says the work should be completed by June 9th.