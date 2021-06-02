Memorial Day Recap

Aside from a serious accident on the lake last week and some assorted incidents, Memorial Day weekend was a fairly quiet one, says law enforcement. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Nigel Hunter explains the accident that sent a man to jail, and a woman to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries:

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 42-year-old female suffered a broken hip, a ruptured spleen, a punctured lung, several deep cuts and multiple broken ribs. 35-year-old Jordan Sebastian Allen Sr. told deputies he had consumed alcohol, but showed no traces in a blood alcohol test. But deputies found a wallet with another person’s identification in Allen’s backpack; he’s also charged with second degree identity theft. The assault by watercraft charge carries with it ten years in prison and a 20-thousand dollar fine.

But for Memorial Day weekend itself, Deputy Hunter says it was fairly quiet with regard to noise complaints and general rowdiness:

But elsewhere around the county, law enforcement was busy with a plane crash in Cashmere, a fire in Plain, and three rescues, one of which required a helicopter response.