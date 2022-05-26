[5/25/22] Memorial Day In The Forest
Posted in Recreation
The Memorial Day holiday weekend is upon us, and a lot of people are planning to get out and do some recreating. If your plans include going into the forest campgrounds, Acting Chelan District Ranger John Mayer (MY-err) says there are some campgrounds open for you:
But Mayer says it’s a good idea to make sure there’s room at those campgrounds before you head out:
And finally, Mayer has a common-sense tip for you at your campsite:
In essence, literally drown your campfire with water, and stir it around, turn your campfire into campfire stew.