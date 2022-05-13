McNeil Canyon Safety Project

Almost 50 accidents have occurred on McNeil Canyon Road in the past ten years, two of them fatalities. And anyone who’s driven it knows what it’s like:

Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub there. So how to make McNeil Canyon safer? Douglas County is working on getting funding for a four-million dollar project , but before that, Straub says they’re going to be installing some new signs to educate drivers:

The county is also near getting the money for a four million dollar project to realign the westernmost lower portion of the road, the one that includes the hairpin curve, the project would remove that section and straighten the road out.