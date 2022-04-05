McNeil Canyon Rollover

McNeil Canyon Road was closed for several hours yesterday (Mon) because of a rolled semi truck near the Beebe Bridge. The truck and trailer lost control late yesterday morning, and came to rest upside down. Firefighters worked for some time extricating an occupant. A helicopter was called to assist, but had to beg off due to the weather.

Firefighters are working to extricate an occupant from a rolled semi truck near the Beebe Bridge.

The trailer was carrying fertilizer and the truck was leaking diesel.