Masks And Chelan Schools

The first day of school in the Lake Chelan School District is less than two weeks away, Superintendent Barry DePaoli says everyone is looking forward to having the kids back in class – although they’ll be wearing masks. DePaoli says that’s a govenor’s mandate, not a decision by the district:

But DePaoli adds that he and other superintendents around the state are sending a letter to the governor asking for some clarity on how this mandate plays out:

First day of school in the district is set for August 31st, with an orientation day next Tuesday for middle and high school students.