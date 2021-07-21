Mask Talk At Monday Health Meeting

About 130 people concerned about current masking guidelines for students joined this month’s online Chelan-Douglas board of health meeting.

Many at the Monday meeting criticized the state’s guidelines requiring that students wear masks, arguing it is unnecessary and even harmful. Some said they were frustrated from never getting straight answers about masking from the state or school superintendents.

As of the most recent changes made on July 6, face coverings are required by the state for all school staff, students and visitors, according to the state Department of Health.

Public schools, health care settings and public transit are among the few exceptions where masking is required, regardless of whether someone is vaccinated.

Some at the meeting belong to Unmask Our Kids Washington, a Facebook group of close to 500 people advocating a repeal of state Department of Health mask mandates for students.

The eight-member board, which oversees the work of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, meets monthly with the health district’s health officer and administrator, with meetings typically drawing little public attendance. The last time someone submitted a public comment was in January.

A handful of members submitted public comments during Monday’s meeting.