Manson’s Polar Bear Plunge

Manson Bay Park was packed with people early Sunday afternoon; most to watch, but many there to get very cold and wet, all to benefit the Lake Chelan Swim lessons program. It was the annual Polar Bear Plunge, and on yesterday’s 2nd Cup of Coffee program, coordinator Viki Downey said a lot of people took the plunge:

But they did raise a lot of money for the swim lessons in Manson this summer:

KOZI’s Jeff Conwell did take the plunge, and was responsible for about half that money being raised.