Manson Vs. Chelan County

At Tuesday night’s Manson Community Council meeting, both the council and residents expressed a lot of frustration with Chelan County’s lack of attention to the unincorporated community – and to problems which are the county’s responsibility. The list started off with the trees in downtown Manson – trees which bear fruit, which fall to the ground, are stepped on by shoppers, and then tracked into businesses. Representing the Manson Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Conwell said people have been complaining about the trees for almost forty years, but nothing’s been done:

Conwell says the Chamber has paid for the trees to be pruned, even though the Chamber doesn’t really have the resources to do it. And he says that’s not all:

Longtime Councilperson Kathy Blum – who was sworn in for another term on the council earlier in the meeting – described the relationship between the council and the county:

But the council – and the 30-odd residents in attendance – seemed somewhat stumped on how to get their concerns across to the county and make them listen. The council intimated that District Three Commissioner Tiffany Gering is unconcerned about Manson, so whether to invite her to a council meeting brought some sharp responses:

Manson Chamber President Debbie Conwell there. Also discussed was inviting all three county commissioners to Manson for a community meeting, and even a suggestion for Manson residents to go to Wenatchee and fill the chambers at a commission meeting.