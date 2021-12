Manson Street Closures for Small Town Holidays: Sat., Dec. 18

Main Street in Manson will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 18 from noon to 7:00 pm for Small Town Holiday events. The closure will be from Totem Pole Road to Pedoi Street. There will be wine barrel train rides, Santa photos, outdoor seating, music, and more. Fireworks at Manson Bay Park at 6:30 pm.