Manson Schools Announce Blue & White Award Winners

Manson School District’s winners of the annual Blue and White Excellence Awards have been announced. Ken Johannessen has the story:

Michelle Rogge

“Michelle has been such an asset to the district for the past 9 years. During these past 10 months with the COVID-19 world wide pandemic, she has educated herself on the many aspects surrounding COVID-19 and has been able to work on strategies to get our students back in school while using mitigation procedures to keep students and staff safe.”

Adelina Grageda A local community member stated, “ Addie continues to shine a light on student needs in both the schools and community spheres. She is an advocate, friend and constant support for students and has an unwavering love for seeing our youth succeed.”

Sarah Wiggum “Sarah has a way of making everyone around her feel loved. She has a way of being positive and motivates students to be their best.” “She has student’s best interests at heart, and builds them up not only academically but emotionally and physically.”

We congratulate you all on a great award and achievement.