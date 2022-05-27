Manson School Security

As the investigation continues into the school shootings Tuesday in Texas, school districts across the country are investigating their security systems, looking into whether they are good enough, or if they need some improvements. The Lake Chelan School District will be conducting a review of security next school year; in the Manson School District, Superintendent Voni Walker says they’re prepared:

In other Manson School news, construction on the Early Learning Center continues, Walker says on schedule and on budget, and that leads to the big construction news for the summer:

Opening for the Early Learning Center is set for November of next year.