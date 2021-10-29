Manson School Board Meeting Friday

The Manson School Board has a special meeting set for this afternoon. There’s only one item on the agenda, which is the awarding of a contract for renovating the elementary school parking lot. Superintendent Voni Walker says it’s part of a project approved by a levy a few years ago to work on the early childhood learning center, and Walker says its parking lot needs improvement:

Yesterday, Walker was on KOZI saying the meeting was set for Monday; with all due respect, she was half-right, on Monday board members will sign the resolution, but it’s set to be approved this afternoon in a short meeting on zoom that starts at 4 o’clock.