Manson Herd Bighorn Sheep To Be Caught And Collared

Wildlife managers are setting out to catch and collar 10 bighorn sheep from the Manson herd, which ranges on the north shore of Lake Chelan.

It’s one of three Washington herds targeted for the project, which aims to assess their health as bighorns struggle with a deadly form of bacterial pneumonia, transmitted to them from domestic herds.

The radio collars will help wildlife agents track migration, and detect changes caused by disease or other factors.

The catch-collar-and-release program is scheduled to start before the end of this month.