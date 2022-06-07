Manson Forum – Sorenson Reax

The chairperson of the Manson Community Council thinks last Tuesday’s forum achieved two goals: getting Chelan County to listen to the concerns of Manson residents dealing with traffic and what some consider out-of-control development; and getting Manson residents involved in those issues. Community Council Chairperson Kari Sorenson made the comments on Saturday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program on KOZI:

The forum was put together after the most recent Council meeting, where concerns were raised about the proposed Sundance Estates development, which could put up to 66 homes on less than ten acres near Highway 150. But for months, the council and others have spoke out about how they feel ignored by the county in various ways. Sorenson feels last Tuesday’s forum marked a change in the community’s relationship with the county, and that the county is getting the message: