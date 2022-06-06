Manson Forum On Development

It’s not just new housing that’s creating traffic in the Manson area. That point was made by Chelan County Acting Community Development Director Deanna Walter at last Tuesday’s Community Forum put on by the Manson Community Council. It came up when Manson resident Julie McCoy mentioned the need for a second road in and out of the Manson area:

To which Deanna Walter replied: think carefully about that . . .

County Public Works Director Eric Pierson said any changes to transportation in the area may be improvements to Highway 150 rather than a new road, which may be cost more than what the county or the state could afford.