Manson Fire Participates In “Wildfire Ready Neighbors”

Last Friday, we told you that Chelan Fire and Rescue is assessing homes for wildfire preparedness. It’s part of a state Department of Natural Resources program called “Wildfire Ready Neighbors,” where homeowners go online to register and have professionals come out and assess their property. The Manson Fire Department is also part of the program, Chief Arnold Baker says some folks in town want their property evaluated, but he’s looking for other residents further out:

Chief Baker says he’d like what he calls a conversation with homeowners who aren’t right near the city center:

Baker says the district is protecting more property with the same amount of equipment the district had in 2002, although the district has bought replacement trucks. He says efficiency is the goal:

The website to register for an assessment is wildfireready.com. As of Saturday, the program was at 50 percent of its goal in Chelan County.