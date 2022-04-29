Manson Early Learning Center Construction Progresses

Construction on Manson’s Early Learning Center is progressing at a faster clip than was originally expected. That’s the word from Manson School Superintendent Voni Walker:

Walker says the project is on budget, and this summer the parking situation at the elementary school will be worked on to make the dropping off and picking up of kids smoother.

Also, the Manson District is planning another Amazing Adventure Summer Academy for July, Walker says last year’s was a big success:

Walker says elementary students will get information about the academy in their Tuesday folder, as well as the Bright Arrow phone system; secondary students can pick up applications at the office.