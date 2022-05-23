Manson Council To Hold Community Forum

The Manson Community Council is planning a special community forum for next Tuesday to talk with Chelan County about the proposed Sundance Estates development across from Mill Bay Beach. The council is concerned that the project doesn’t comply with the county code for planned developments, failed to disclose soil contamination test results and a remediation plan, and that Chelan County isn’t using the State Environmental Policy public review procedure. Council Chairperson Kari Sorenson said on Saturday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program that they feel like they’re not being heard:

But Sorenson says other officials from the county will be there:

The community forum is open to everyone, next Tuesday May 31st at 6 pm at North Shore Bible Church.