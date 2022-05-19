Manson Council Discusses Sundance Estates

At Tuesday’s Manson Community Council meeting, the big topic of discussion was the proposed Sundance Estates Planned Development on highway 150 across from Mill Bay Beach. It’s a proposal to put up to 66 lots on 9-point-6 acres of the Manson Urban Growth Area. It’s a project that’s apparently gotten the green light, with construction slated to start next month. But a Manson resident says the project doesn’t comply with the county code for planned developments, failed to disclose soil contamination test results and a remediation plan, and that Chelan County isn’t using the State Environmental Policy public review procedure. Brian Patterson is that Manson resident, he pointed that out in a letter to County Planner Alex White sent Monday. Patterson also brought his case to the Council Tuesday. There he explained the property is legacy orchard land, meaning it was an orchard in the first half of the 20th century, and there was likely lead arsenic pesticides used:

Another issue Patterson brought up was traffic on Highway 150, the 600-plus daily trips the project is expected to add, and the traffic counts the State Department of Transportation say is an acceptable load:

There was a lot of talk, but the big question of what to do now brought an answer of sending emails and letters to the county asking for an explanation. But there ‘s very little time to get those emails and letters in: the public comment period ends today.